Woman Dies After Being Found On Ground In East Harlem Housing Development

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were investigating Sunday after a woman was found with trauma to her body in East Harlem and died soon afterward.
Police were called at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to 2070 Third Ave., between 112th and 115th streets in the Johnson Houses public housing development.
Officers found Yanina Boitel, 33, lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her body, police said.
Boitel was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The New York City Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of Boitel’s death. The investigation was ongoing late Sunday afternoon.