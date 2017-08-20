Four Hurt In Shooting At House Party In Canarsie, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were rushed to the hospital after gunshots ripped through a house party in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

Neighbors say they heard several shots fired at a home on East 99th Street and Avenue M in Canarsie just after 3 a.m.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS2 shows EMS workers rushing one of the victims off on a stretcher as partygoers flee the scene.

In total, police say four people were shot — three men and a woman.

One neighbor tells CBS2 she heard a fight break out at the home around 1 a.m., just hours before the shots rang out.

Others say the party is a gathering held by their neighbors every summer, but this is the first time anything like this has happened.

“They were playing music when all of a sudden I heard about five, six shots,” Canarsie resident Carlos Sanchez told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “People started running, jumping over yards. They broke my fence in my yard.”

Sanchez says his thoughts immediately turned to his wife and daughter.

“I just ran to them, told them to keep it low because I don’t know if more shots are going to come out,” he said.

All four victims are stable, according to police.

Authorities say the shooter, or shooters, fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.