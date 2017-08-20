Widow Sets Up GoFundMe For Funeral Expenses After Husband Is Stabbed To Death In Greenpoint

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A widow has set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses, after her husband was stabbed to death while walking with her in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Saying that her husband George was a victim of a random act of violence and his death was unexpected, Christina Romero Carroll wrote on her GoFundMe page that she cannot comprehend the “senselessness” of the attack on her husband Friday night in Greenpoint.

As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, Christina Carroll is asking for help to honor his wishes for his wake and burial.

Investigators said George Carroll, 42, of Greenpoint, and his wife were walking home from a neighborhood bar around 9:30 p.m. when they exchanged words with a group of people sitting on a stoop across Monitor Street.

“They were sitting on the school steps,” Christina said.

She said a man in the group taunted her husband with one question.

“‘What are you looking at?’ My husband, he’s a Texan, he’s like, ‘I’m looking,’” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin on Saturday.

She said that’s all it took to propel two men across the street and into their faces before one stabbed George in the chest.

George was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull where he was pronounced dead. Christina was not hurt.

George and Christina, both actors, met not long after he moved to the city from Texas. They married in 2012 and moved to Greenpoint six months ago from Cypress Hills, which they considered too dangerous, Carlin reported.

George was also a devout Roman Catholic who attended mass every day, and was described as someone who was always a phone call away and never said “no” for an answer.