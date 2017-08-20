10 Sailors Missing, 5 Injured After U.S. Missile Destroyer Ship Crash In Singapore

SOUTH CHINA SEA (CBSNewYork) — Ten sailors were reported missing and five are injured after a U.S. missile destroyer was involved in a crash at sea off the waters of Singapore early Monday local time.

The Navy said the guided-missile destroyer U.S.S. John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while in transit east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca.

The destroyer sustained serious damage to its port side, but

The Navy said 10 sailors were missing as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday New York time, and five were injured.

The Navy ship sustained damage to its port side aft, but was sailing under its own power and heading to port following the accident.

A search and rescue mission was under way late Sunday New York time

