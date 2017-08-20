Police: Man Exposed Himself, Tried To Rape Woman In Woodside, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman in Woodside, Queens.
The alleged incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near Woodside Avenue and 61st Street in Woodside.
Police said the man exposed himself to a 24-year-old woman and forced her to touch his genitals. He then allegedly tried to lure her into a secluded area near a construction site, but she ran away.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a light complexion and brown hair, approximately 25 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, dark green pants and a gray cap.
