Man Wounded By Stray Bullet In Broad Daylight On Staten Island

Filed Under: New Brighton, Staten Island, Stray Bullet

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man on his way to a museum on Staten Island was wounded by a stray bullet in broad daylight Sunday.

The shooting happened at 12:55 p.m. Sunday in New Brighton, police said.

The 57-year-old man, who is from Italy and currently lives in Queens for work, was apparently walking to the ferry when he stopped to take a break at a playground near Jersey Street and Crescent Avenue.

At that point, the man told police he saw two people running, and then heard gunshots. One of the bullets struck him in the shoulder.

The man’s condition was reported to be stable and he is expected to recover.

Following the shooting, photos from the Staten Island Advance showed NYPD Emergency Services Unit officers entering a house at Cleveland Street and Beechwood Avenue.

No arrests had been made late Sunday, and there was no description of a suspect.

