Store Employees Overpower Would-Be Bandit In Long Island Attempted Robbery, Cops Say

CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A shotgun wielding would-be robber got more than he bargained for after barging into a Suffolk County thrift store and demanding money Saturday night.

Police say 45-year-old Ronald J. Kelly, of Holtsville, entered Island Thrift on Middle Country Road just before 8:30 p.m. and pointed a shotgun at the store’s manager and five other employees.

Fearing for her and her employee’s safety, cops say the manager grabbed Kelly’s shotgun after he demanded money from the group.

(credit: Suffolk County PD)

Two of the employees joined the struggle and gained control of Kelly’s shotgun before wrestling him to the ground, investigators say.

Kelly was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries sustained in the scuffle, according to police.

None of the employees were injured.

Kelly faces first degree robbery charges and seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He’s due to appear in court Sunday.

