Skygazers Across Tri-State Ready For Partial Solar Eclipse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — While the Tri-State isn’t in the 70-mile “path of totality” for Monday’s solar eclipse, skygazers across our area will still be able to see a partial eclipse.

The total eclipse will cast a shadow that will race through 14 states, stretching from Oregon to South Carolina. In the Tri-State area, we should be able to see the moon block out about 70 percent of the sun.

Locally, the eclipse begins at 1:23 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. with the peak of darkness at 2:44 p.m.

The partial eclipse is enough to get many excited and many locations will be hosting viewing parties for the cosmic event.

“We’re more interested in what’s going to happen. Is it really going to become dark? Are the crickets coming out? Are the bird songs going to change? Everyone’s trying to figure out if this hype is going to live up to its expectations,” said Mike, who plans to leave work early so he can watch the eclipse with his children in Oakland, New Jersey.

Antwan Scott helps run the science programs at Pioneer Works, a cultural center dedicated to science education in Red Hook, Brooklyn, where hundreds are expected to gather in the garden of the old ironworks factory on the New York Harbor.

“We’ll have telescopes set up in various point of our garden space. we’ll have a section where we will be making our solar filters and pinhole cameras,” Scott said.

The Amateur Astronomers Association of New York will be on hand to help explain the science of the solar eclipse.

“It has been something that has been feared to revered and now we’re in a place where we just want to understand its process a bit more and figure out exactly what it is,” Scott said.

In Jersey City, a long line of people could be seen waiting to get into Liberty State Park and the Liberty Science Center, which is holding an eclipse viewing event.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, the Great American Eclipse at Liberty Science Center,” said President and CEO Paul Hoffman. “We expect at least 5,000 people, maybe 7,000.”

Six-year-old Daniel Landauro may be too young to fully grasp the significance of the event, but his older brother Jose and their mom lined up early at a camera store in Fairfield, New Jersey to get the protective eyewear so they’ll be able to enjoy this historic eclipse together.

Jose has read up all about it.

“Because it’s only gonna be partial, it’s probably gonna look like a banana,” he told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

The people first through the door arrived before 6 a.m. Monday, paying $25 per pair.

“Amazon was supposed to deliver on Saturday and said they couldn’t deliver ’til Tuesday,” said Warren resident Jane Cerewinski.

“We pulled some strings to get them in,” said store owner Alexander Sweetwood. “We adjust the price based on what we pay and the last couple of shipments, we paid a lot for.”

For those who may be in transit during the peak of the eclipse, road signs warns driver to be careful Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna says they’ll be on the look out for distracted drivers as well.

“It’s two minutes or so in length, so I’m sure you’ll be able to pull over but not while you’re driving,” he said.

The only time it’s safe to look directly without protective eyewear is during totality, when the sun is 100 percent covered. Otherwise, to avoid eye damage, keep the solar specs on or use pinhole projectors that can cast an image of the eclipse into a box.

The U.S. mainland hasn’t seen a total solar eclipse since 1979 — and even then, only five states in the Northwest experienced total darkness. On Monday, Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois will see the longest stretch of darkness: 2 minutes and 44 seconds.

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be in 2024. The next coast-to-coast one will not be until 2045.

