8/21 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s gonna be a warmer and muggier day ahead for the Tri-State Area… coupled with a slight chance for showers and even a solar eclipse! Temps will be in the upper 80s with higher humidity, and a few showers could be sparked north and west of NYC.
This afternoon at 1:23 p.m. is when the skies will begin to darken. Just over an hour later at 2:44 p.m. is when the greatest amount of the sun will be blocked by the moon… around 72 percent for us in the City. Remember NOT to look directly at the sun!
Tuesday will be a sweltering summer day with temps in the low 90s, tropical humidity, and a few stray showers and storms. The better chance will be Tuesday night and Wednesday before a big cool-down late in the week!