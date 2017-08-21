Caught On Video: Forklift Used To Rip ATM Out Of Arkansas Bank

1010 WINS — An ATM is ripped out of a bank’s foundation and stolen in the middle of the night — and it was all caught on video.
This incredible surveillance footage shows a forklift being driven up to the ATM and lifting it up off the ground.
But it wasn’t exactly a clean getaway. The forklift grazes the canopy of the bank’s drive-through on its way out – making a serious mess.
The Conway police department in Arkansas say the ATM was then loaded onto a truck and driven away.
Police are searching for the suspects who aren’t seen in the surveillance video.
But they’re hoping someone might recognize the truck and be able to help.