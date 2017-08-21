Caught On Video: Forklift Used To Rip ATM Out Of Arkansas Bank

Filed Under: ATM forklift

1010 WINS — An ATM is ripped out of a bank’s foundation and stolen in the middle of the night — and it was all caught on video.

This incredible surveillance footage shows a forklift being driven up to the ATM and lifting it up off the ground.

But it wasn’t exactly a clean getaway. The forklift grazes the canopy of the bank’s drive-through on its way out – making a serious mess.

The Conway police department in Arkansas say the ATM was then loaded onto a truck and driven away.

Police are searching for the suspects who aren’t seen in the surveillance video.

But they’re hoping someone might recognize the truck and be able to help.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch