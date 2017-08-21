Fugitive Barcelona Van Attack Suspect Shot Dead By Police

BARCELONA, Spain (CBSNewYork) – The man who police believe was behind the wheel in the deadly van attack on pedestrians in Barcelona last week was shot dead Monday.
Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, was shot in the town of Subirats, about 28 miles west of Barcelona.
Police believe he may have been wearing an explosives belt when he was shot and are using a robot to examine the possible device.
Abouyaaqoub is believed to have driven the van that killed 13 pedestrians and injured more than 120. He’s also suspected of carjacking a man and stabbing him to death while fleeing.
Abouyaaqoub was the target of an international manhunt following the attack.
Nine people remain in critical condition following the Barcelona attack.