Best Staycation Spots In NYC

By Carly Petrone

Who says you need to actually leave NYC in order to escape the city? Whether you’re checking into a chic boutique downtown hotel or enjoying a glamping trip along the Rockaways, here are five epic summer deals that you must put on your radar.

Gild Hall

15 Gold St.

New York, NY 10038

(212) 232-7700

www.thompsonhotels.com

Now you don’t have to travel all the way across the Atlantic to enjoy an Italian experience. Head down to Thompson Hotel’s Guild Hall for a summer staycation to remember. Not only will you get up to 20% off their best available rate but you’ll also get a $50 credit toward food and beverage. Definitely check out the Tuscan Wine & Curated Charcuterie from Felice Ristorante & Wine Bar – you can even grab it to go so you can have an impromptu picnic at your favorite park. This iconic boutique hotel recently redesigned its guest rooms and is furnished with 400 count SFERRA linens as well as custom leather headboards by Jim Walrod. The best part? Your stay includes complimentary Wi-Fi so you can check back into reality (if you want). Gild Hall also offers a variety of packages and deals that include different ways to explore the city. Just a few options include the Rockaway Beach Retreat, Historic South Street Seaport Summer, and Red Hook Local Makers Experience. Check online for more details.

See More: Tourist Guide To The Italian Street Markets

Terra Glamping: Fort Tilden

(646) 801-8076

www.terraglampingevents.com

If the outdoors is calling then make sure to reserve your spot at the luxury camp pop-up Terra Glamping. This fun overnight experience takes place at Fort Tilden, part of the Jamaica Bay Unit of Gateway National Recreation Area on the Rockaway Peninsula. Enjoy fully furnished, safari-like tents that accommodate two people and include a queen memory foam mattress, down comforters, pillows, side tables, decorative rugs, mirrors, seating, and lanterns! There’s also bathroom and shower facilities on site as well as a camp store – so no need to worry if you forgot to bring a beach towel or toothbrush! Relax in a hammock, show off your grilling skills on the barbecue, or get your sugar fix roasting marshmallows by a nightly campfire. And don’t forget the best part – falling asleep to the sound of the ocean. You’ll probably forget that you’re only a few miles away from the hectic city, but isn’t that what it’s all about? Reservations are available through Sept. 19.

See More: How To Pack Lightly For Your Camping Trip

Grand Hyatt New York

109 E. 42nd St.

New York, NY 10017

(212) 883-1234

newyork.grand.hyatt.com

The Grand Hyatt New York has teamed up with the New York Botanical Garden and Metro-North to offer guests easy access to the highly-anticipated day and night CHIHULY exhibition. Now through October 28th, guests can use the code “NYBG” to receive 10% off room rates starting at $299, two round-trip Metro-North tickets from Grand Central Station to Botanical Garden Station, two admission tickets to the CHIHULY Exhibit, as well as shopping and dining discounts at the New York Botanical Garden. After exploring the incredible work of artist Dale Chihuly, come back to the Grand Hyatt New York for a little R&R. Set up an in-room spa service or grab a cocktail at the illuminated bar at The Lounge at New York Central. You’ll have a lot to talk about after this fun-filled day!

See More: NYC’s 6 Best Trips From Grand Central

Lotte New York Palace

455 Madison Ave.

New York, NY 10022

(212) 888-7000

www.lottenypalace.com

Take advantage of the Summer Like A Local getaway package at Lotte New York Palace. Get the royal treatment during your two-night experience with exclusive room and suite rates (10$ off Best Available Rate, 25% off Suites, 50% off Best Available Rate on Sundays), complimentary Wi-Fi, an adorable Palace Summer tote and pair of sunglasses, as well as a carefully curated NYC itinerary created by Les Clefs d’Or concierge. This offer is only good through August 30th so start booking now. Need a little more time to plan? Baseball fans can check out their special Palace Pinstripe Package, which includes 50% off tickets to a Yankees game while those who appreciate the arts can partake in the Evenings of Enchantment package. This allows guests to experience the magic of NYC with Steve Cohen’s “Chamber Magic.” See website for more details.

See More: Yankee Stadium Bites: Where To Eat During The Big Game

The Kitano New York

66 Park Ave.

New York, NY 10016

(212) 885-7000

www.kitano.com

Spend a weekend at NYC’s only Japanese-owned hotel, The Kitano New York! This Murray Hill spot is a tranquil and relaxing oasis from the city and it’s also the home of Hakubai, their signature restaurant serving up award-winning Kaiseki cuisine. Music lovers will be happy to know that they can check out a live show at JAZZ at Kitano, one of the city’s most intimate jazz lounges. Enjoy a world class performance every Monday through Saturday evening or dine on a delicious Sunday buffet brunch while musician Tony Middleton and his band keep you entertained. If you really want to splurge, opt for their one-of-a-kind Japanese Tatami suite, which transports guests to Tokyo with authentic décor and furniture (think all-natural wood floors, tatami mats, and shoji paper screens). The views of Park Avenue from the 17th floor aren’t too bad, either.

See More: NYC’s Best Jazz Clubs: Where To Hear Live Jazz Music

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.