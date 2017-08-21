Beverly Bond, Founder & Executive Director of Black Girls Rock! Discusses Organization, Awards Show

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Beverly Bond, the founder and executive director of “Black Girls Rock!” stopped by CityViews and chatted with Sharon Barnes-Waters about her organization and awards show airing Tuesday night on BET.

Black Girls Rock! was founded by Bond in 2006 and is a nonprofit organization that has been committed to enriching girls through leadership, education and positive identity development.

Ebony Magazine named Bond one of the most influential blacks in America, and Essence Magazine recognized her as one of 40 fierce and fabulous women who are changing the world. Barnes-Waters asks: Did you set out to change the world?

“You know I think that we all have something inside us that makes us want to change or make the world a better place. You know, certainly I believe that,” said Bond. “I didn’t know how I was going to do that but when I started Black Girls Rock!, I did know. I knew that this was going to matter so much.”

Bond created the BGR Awards show 11 years ago to celebrate black women who are trailblazers, change makers or dynamos in their respective fields.

This year’s show returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey

Some of this year’s honorees include actress, writer and producer Issa Rae, actress and activist Yara Shahidi, legendary singer Roberta Flack, Wall Street powerhouse Suzanne Shank, Black and Missing Foundation founders Derrica Wilson and Natalie Wilson.

Tuesday’s show is hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson, currently starring as “Cookie” on Empire.

Black Girls Rock! airs Tuesday, August 22 at 8 p.m. on BET.

For more information on Black Girls Rock!, click here.