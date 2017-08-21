Community On Edge After Barber Shot During Robbery In Bronx Shop

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A gunpoint robbery at a barber shop in the Bronx has left many people in the neighborhood on edge.

It happened at the D’Augustin Barber shop off the Grand Concourse on E. 170th St. around 9 p.m. Friday.

Police say one suspect approached the victim, 40-year-old barber Okalas Brito, and tried to steal his gold chain and bracelet.

When the barber resisted, police said a second suspect pulled a gun out and shot Brito in the right arm and abdomen.

Both suspects ran off with the victim’s gold chain and bracelet, according to police.

“That’s messed up man,” one resident said.

“It’s a shame. They’re shooting people everything now for no reason. Over a chain?” another resident said.

Police say the barber was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.