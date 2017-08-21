Officer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman Inside Brooklyn Courthouse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn court officer has been indicted on charges of official misconduct, for allegedly attacking woman in a public stairwell.
As 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported, Sgt. Timothy Nolan allegedly lured the woman into a stairwell last fall at the Schermerhorn Street courthouse and exposed himself to her.
“She gradually moved down the stairwell, but couldn’t escape, and the defendant forced the victim to touch his genitals,” attorney Sanford Rubenstein said.
Rubenstein is representing the 26-year-old stay-at-home mom in her civil suit against the court officer, the court system, and the state, saying a jury should determine any damages for the emotional trauma.
The victim said she’s glad Nolan’s supervisors took the claims seriously when she reported the incident which led to criminal charges nearly a year later.
“I’m just grateful to the DA for proceeding along with the case, and getting an indictment, because I don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” she said.
If it has, Rubenstein said they should come forward.