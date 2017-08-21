Internet Trolls Change Hackenberg’s Wikipedia Page After Punishing Preseason Sack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Christian Hackenberg is alive and well, although internet pranksters changed the Jets quarterback’s Wikipedia page to the past tense after a brutal sack in Saturday’s preseason game against the Lions.
On his first pass attempt of the game, Hackenberg was looking to his left for a receiver when Detroit defensive end Cornelius Washington rushed in from the QB’s right side unblocked, delivered a punishing blow and forced a fumble that the Jets recovered.
Before long, Hackenberg’s Wikipedia page was edited to read that he “was an American football quarterback for the New York Jets of the National Football League (NFL) until his untimely execution by the lowly Detroit Lions during a preseason game.” It also listed his “Date of death” as “8/19/17.”
The page has been corrected, but, of course, there are screen captures.
Hackenberg, the Jets’ second-round draft pick in 2016, stayed in the game and went 2-of-6 passing for 14 yards. The Lions won, 16-6.