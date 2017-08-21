SOLAR ECLIPSE 2017: Photo Gallery | What We Saw In NYC & Coast-To-Coast | #CBSeclipse

Collins: Matz Likely Headed Back To Disabled List

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mets pitcher Steven Matz is likely headed back to the disabled list, manager Terry Collins said Monday.

Collins said the left-hander has been dealing with an “issue,” but the manager would not elaborate. Citing a team source, the Daily News reported Matz has been bothered by an arthritic left elbow, in which he received a shot Monday. Newsday reported that Matz has been diagnosed with a nerve issue and has pitched through pain all season. He might need surgery.

Steven Matz

Mets starter Steven Matz pitches during the first inning against the Padres on July 26, 2017 in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Left-hander Tommy Milone (1-2, 7.91 ERA) will likely start in Matz’s place Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It’s the latest blow to the Mets, who have been devastated by injuries the past two seasons. Matz would join a disabled list that also includes pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Zack Wheeler, Seth Lugo and Jeurys Familia and infielders Jose Reyes, David Wright and T.J. Rivera.

MORE: Keidel: With Granderson Trade, Mets Lost A Real Gentleman And Sportsman

Matz opened the season on the disabled list due to elbow discomfort. The 26-year-old Long Island native has struggled in his 13 starts since returning June 10, going 2-7 with a 6.08 ERA.

Last season, Matz battled bone spurs in his elbow as well as shoulder issues.

