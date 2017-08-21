Collins: Matz Likely Headed Back To Disabled List

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mets pitcher Steven Matz is likely headed back to the disabled list, manager Terry Collins said Monday.
Collins said the left-hander has been dealing with an “issue,” but the manager would not elaborate. Citing a team source, the Daily News reported Matz has been bothered by an arthritic left elbow, in which he received a shot Monday. Newsday reported that Matz has been diagnosed with a nerve issue and has pitched through pain all season. He might need surgery.
Left-hander Tommy Milone (1-2, 7.91 ERA) will likely start in Matz’s place Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It’s the latest blow to the Mets, who have been devastated by injuries the past two seasons. Matz would join a disabled list that also includes pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Zack Wheeler, Seth Lugo and Jeurys Familia and infielders Jose Reyes, David Wright and T.J. Rivera.
Matz opened the season on the disabled list due to elbow discomfort. The 26-year-old Long Island native has struggled in his 13 starts since returning June 10, going 2-7 with a 6.08 ERA.
Last season, Matz battled bone spurs in his elbow as well as shoulder issues.