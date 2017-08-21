Jersey Shore Amusement Park Recalls Eclipse Glasses

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey shore amusement park is warning customers who bought special glasses to watch the solar eclipse to return them.

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach announced on Facebook Sunday that their supplier, EverythingBranded.com, does not recommend using the glasses to view Monday’s eclipse.

The company said there are questions about the glasses’ certification.

“We are extremely sorry if this has caused any unwanted stress or inconvenience, however the care of our customers is our number one priority,” EverythingBranded.com said in a statement.

Jenkinson’s says it will issue a full refund to anyone who purchased the glasses.

“We would like to apologize for this inconvenience, as we were assured by the supplier that the Solar Eclipse Glasses we purchased were in fact ISO Certified and safe to distribute,” Jenkinson’s said.

Monday’s total eclipse will cast a shadow that will race through 14 states.

All of North America will get at least a partial eclipse.

