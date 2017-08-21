SOLAR ECLIPSE 2017: Planning & Tracking | Viewing Parties Around NYC | How It Works | #CBSeclipse

Police: Teens Steal Toothpaste, Air Fresheners From Brooklyn Dollar Store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a group of teen robbery suspects who got fresh at a dollar store in Brooklyn.

Three teens acted as lookouts while a fourth filled a suitcase with seven boxes of toothpaste and 16 air fresheners at the Family Dollar store on New Lots Avenue in Brownsville last Thursday morning, police said.

Three employees were sprayed with an unknown substance when they tried to stop the teens from leaving the store, police said.

Responding officers nabbed the teen with the suitcase and took him into custody, but the other three have not been caught.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

