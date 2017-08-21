Happenings, August 21

Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for CATS

Broadway on a Budget

A night at the theater can be a pricey endeavor — just ask anyone who has scored tickets to Hamilton or Dear Evan Hansen. But now you can purchase budget-friendly tickets for the Great White Way.

NYC Broadway Week is back for its seventh year, offering musical and play lovers two-for-one tickets to 23 shows from September 4 to 17. The idea is to increase attendance for the notoriously slow post-summer season, so your wallet benefits from the lull.

Sorry, there are no deals for Hamilton here, but participating shows include Cats, Wicked, 1984, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Lion King, and more!

Tickets for NYC Broadway Week can be purchased now at nycgo.com/broadwayweek. Use code BWAYWK for 2-for-1 tickets or opt for upgraded seats (for just $20 more) using code BWAYUP.

Photo Credit: Tommaso Bodi/Getty Images for Golden Trailer Awards

Need a Laugh?

Great comedy isn’t hard to find in New York, but we definitely don’t mind when the Brooklyn Comedy Festival brings some of today’s top acts all together.

The annual comedy fest kicks off tonight and lasts all week. During that span, you can catch shows featuring T.J. Miller, Ilana Glazer, Bob the Drag Queen, Wyatt Cenac, Roy Wood Jr., Mark Normand, Matteo Lane, Sasheer Zamata, and more of the best funny guys and ladies around. You can also catch comedy films will screen all week long at Nitehawk Cinema in Williamsburg.

The event will wrap on Saturday with the Surprise Party Comedy Show! at the Brooklyn Bazaar to celebrate the festival’s fifth anniversary.

Check out the full schedule and grab your tickets to a show or two before they sell out.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Not Your Average Laundry Day

What if I told you that pretty soon heading to the laundromat won’t be a nightmare chore? Instead, you may actually look forward to it.

Celsious is looking to change the clothes washing game. The new eco-friendly laundromat promises to save water and save time — the machines assure each wash and dry will be completed in 30 minutes (total!) for just $6.

As if that’s not enough, Celsious promises to text you when your laundry is ready. However, you probably won’t go far — the spot is also installing an organic bar with Caffe Vita coffee and local Saraghina Bakery treats. Grab a friend and make it a catch-up session while you cross laundry off your to-do list.

The laundromat of the future is opening in Williamsburg next month.