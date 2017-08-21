Reports: 1 Dead After Vehicle Rams Bus Stops In Marseille, France

PARIS (CBSNewYork) — French media are reporting that a vehicle slammed into two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille Monday, killing one woman.

Another person was reportedly injured in the incident and there are reports that the driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

gettyimages 836099262 Reports: 1 Dead After Vehicle Rams Bus Stops In Marseille, France

French forensic police search the site following a car crash on August 21, 2017, in the southern Mediterranean city of Marseille. (Photo: BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images)

The bus stops are in different parts of the city, but it hasn’t officially been declared an act of terror.

The incident comes days after van attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils in Spain left 14 people dead and dozens more injured.

 

