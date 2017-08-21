Driver In Critical Condition After Park Avenue Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A driver is in critical condition following an early morning crash on the Upper East Side.
It happened around 1 a.m. Monday on Park Avenue at East 84th Street.
A black sedan crashed into a construction area after hitting a silver SUV. The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The driver and passenger inside the SUV were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The construction scene was not active at the time of the crash, but investigators are still trying to figure out what happened and do believe right now that speed may have been a factor, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
The crash closed Park Avenue from 86th to 84th streets southbound for hours, but all lanes have since reopened.