Reports: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Close To Receiving Contract Extension

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NFL is on the verge of extending commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract through 2024, according to multiple reports.

Sports Business Journal was the first to report on the seemingly imminent deal, saying an announcement could come this week. Goodell’s current contract runs through 2019.

ESPN reported that, while Goodell is on track to receive a new deal, there are still some issues that need to be ironed out.

Talks for Roger Goodell's new deal have not progressed as some thought, per source. Deal likely to get done, but still issues to work out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2017

Goodell’s salary is determined by a committee of NFL owners. He made $32 million in the 2015 fiscal year. Since giving up its nonprofit status, the NFL no longer has to disclose his salary.

The new contract is expected despite that Goodell, 58, has recently butted heads with two owners: the Patriots’ Robert Kraft over the Tom Brady “Deflategate” scandal and the Cowboys’ Jerry Jones over running Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game domestic-violence suspension.

A new contract would mean Goodell will likely oversee negotiations between owners and the NFL Players Association over a new collective bargaining agreement in 2021. DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFLPA, recently said a work stoppage then is a “virtual certainty.” One issue Smith says he will be focused on is Goodell’s authority in disciplining players.

A former NFL intern, Goodell worked his way up through the ranks at the league office and in 2006 replaced the retiring Paul Tagliabue as commissioner.