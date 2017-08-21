Solar Eclipse-Watchers Ready To See Sun Go Dark

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Americans with telescopes, cameras and protective glasses will look to the sky to watch the moon blot out the midday sun Monday in what promised to be the most observed and photographed eclipse in history.

For days, stores have been selling out of special eye wear as people are excited with anticipation.

“It’s something you look forward to, like a benchmark in your life — seeing the eclipse,” said Brooklyn resident Paula Guevara.

Monday’s total eclipse will cast a shadow that will race through 14 states, stretching from Oregon to South Carolina. All of North America will get at least a partial eclipse. In the Tri-State area, we should be able to see the moon blot about 70 percent of the sun.

Eye care experts warn not to stare at the eclipse with the naked eye.

“In the next week, we’ll have many people coming in with permanently damaged and scarred retina,” said clinical optometrist Dean Evan Hart.

But Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says if you don’t have time to snag protective eyewear, you may have something in your kitchen to help you take part in the experience.

“Go into your kitchen and get a spaghetti strainer or colander, not the mesh, the kind with holes in it. Go outside and hold that up over the ground. Each one of those holes will act as a pinhole camera and you’ll see hundreds of images of the crescent sun on the ground and you can watch the eclipse unfold safely,” he said.

The only time it’s safe to look directly without protective eyewear is during totality, when the sun is 100 percent covered. Otherwise, to avoid eye damage, keep the solar specs on or use pinhole projectors that can cast an image of the eclipse into a box.

Astronomers consider a full solar eclipse the grandest of cosmic spectacles.

The Earth, moon and sun line up perfectly every one to three years, briefly turning day into night for a sliver of the planet. But these sights normally are in no man’s land, like the vast Pacific or Earth’s poles. This will be the first eclipse of the social media era to pass through such a heavily populated area.

The U.S. mainland hasn’t seen a total solar eclipse since 1979 — and even then, only five states in the Northwest experienced total darkness. On Monday, Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois will see the longest stretch of darkness: 2 minutes and 44 seconds.

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be in 2024. The next coast-to-coast one will not be until 2045.

