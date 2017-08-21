Ways For New Moms To Make Sure Their Infants Sleep Safe & Sound

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a proven way to help prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome — always put the baby to sleep on their back.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports, it’s been almost 25 years since the American Academy of Pediatrics introduced the Back to Sleep campaign to help prevent SIDS.

Since then, the rate of SIDS in the United States has dropped by more than half, but some moms are still not following the guidelines.

Joslyn Larocco enjoys the first snuggles with her newborn son Matthew Brian. When it comes to sleep, Larocco says she knows what’s best.

“It’s definitely better to leave them on their back,” the new mom says. “Nothing else in the bassinet or the crib.”

New research in the Journal Pediatrics suggests many moms are still not getting the message. A new survey of more than 3,200 moms shows while 77 percent say they usually place their babies on their backs to sleep, only 44 percent always do.

“It’s critical because we know we will prevent sudden infant unexplained death,and if you have something you know works you should do it,” Dr. Lolita McDavid of Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital says.

Some hospitals are educating new parents from the beginning. NYU’s Winthrop-University Hospital on Long Island is one of 1500 hospitals taking part in the Halo Safer Way To Sleep program.

“They get bombarded with information from family and friends that is not always accurate as well as things in the store,” Perinatal Clinical Nurse Specialist Mary Lynn Brassil said.

New parents get a bedside lesson in swaddling babies in wearable blankets.

Larocco followed the recommendations with her older children.

“It’s almost amazing what you forget,” she said. “You know, I was with him yesterday and I felt like a first time mom again. You can’t take anything for granted. You don’t always know everything.”

She says even experienced moms can use a reminder.

Not placing a baby to sleep on its back doubles the risk of SIDS. The survey found the reasons some mothers don’t follow the guidelines is habits from friends and grandparents as well as the perception that babies are more comfortable on their side or tummy.