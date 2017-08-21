2 Window Washers Rescued From Scaffolding On Building In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Emergency crews have pulled two window washers to safety after they became stuck on scaffolding on the side of a building in Midtown.
The scaffolding could be seen hanging off at an angle about 35 stories up in the air on a building near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 84th Street.
Police, emergency services and firefighters lowered safety harnesses down to the stuck workers, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported.
The workers have seen been pulled into the building through a window.
This is a developing story…
One Comment
54th Street, not 84th.