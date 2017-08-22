8/22 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect a tropical feel today with heat indices of 95-100°! And we can’t rule out a shower or storm, but odds are pretty low. Highs today will be right around 90°.
Showers and storms will approach our northwest suburbs this evening and weaken as they push through; some of those storms could be strong to severe. Expect humid conditions with temps falling into the mid and low 70s by daybreak.
We’ll leave in a slight chance of showers and storms tomorrow morning with clearing thereafter. Expect less humid conditions with highs in the low and mid 80s.
As for Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 80°.