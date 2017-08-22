Back Stories: A Phone Call With A Bank Robber

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back
Filed Under: Back Stories, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – On August 22, 1972, armed robbers held up a Chase bank in Brooklyn.

WCBS reporter David Levin spoke with one of the bandits inside over the phone.

“We were holding up the bank and we were on our way out, until the stupid cop car pulled up in front,” he said.

He said they were armed with shotguns, rifles, pistols and a bomb. Also inside were eight or nine hostages.

He demanded his partner be delivered from Kings County Hospital.

“Every time they do something for me, I’ll let one of the people go,” he said.

