Boomer & Carton: OBJ Is A Target, Matz To Go Under The Knife

Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Boomer and Craig had a lot to talk about Tuesday morning, following the scary injury suffered by Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday night.

The hit delivered to the star wide receiver’s leg during the Giants’ 10-6 preseason loss in Cleveland was legal, but it did annoy a lot of people. As the guys discussed, the NFL has gone out of its way to eliminate head-hunting, but now it appears receivers could be be marked men, especially with certain coaches roaming the sidelines.

Later, Boomer and Craig got into the elbow injury suffered by Mets left-hander Steven Matz and the immediate impact ex-Met Curtis Granderson has made with the Dodgers.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch