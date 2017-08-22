Boomer & Carton: OBJ Is A Target, Matz To Go Under The Knife

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Craig had a lot to talk about Tuesday morning, following the scary injury suffered by Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday night.
The hit delivered to the star wide receiver’s leg during the Giants’ 10-6 preseason loss in Cleveland was legal, but it did annoy a lot of people. As the guys discussed, the NFL has gone out of its way to eliminate head-hunting, but now it appears receivers could be be marked men, especially with certain coaches roaming the sidelines.
Later, Boomer and Craig got into the elbow injury suffered by Mets left-hander Steven Matz and the immediate impact ex-Met Curtis Granderson has made with the Dodgers.