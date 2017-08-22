Latest Wedding Trend Has Brides Asking Bridesmaids To Get Botox For The Big Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bridesmaids typically help throw a bridal shower and then show up on the big day wearing a dress the bride picked out.

But times are changing, and some are now being asked to get Botox, along with other cosmetic procedures.

As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported, Kristin Meier got her dream engagement.

“I’m very excited. It’ll be really fun, planning is fun,” she said.

But it’s not picking a dress that’s first on her to-do list, or the invitations. It’s asking her bridesmaids to join her getting cosmetic procedures.

“It’s kind of kicking everything off in a sense,” she said.

It all happened at the office of plastic surgeon Dr. Stafford Broumand, where she, her mother and two of her bridesmaids got Botox or fillers.

“I just want my lips to be a little bit more plump so you can see my lipstick better,” Meier said.

Bridesmaid Candy Light was on board with Botox for her forehead.

“I think everyone wants to look their best at a wedding. You know, the pictures will be forever,” she said.

Dr. Broumand said the ladies will be picture perfect.

“They’re going to look wonderful. They look beautiful already, but we’re going to tweak them, just a little bit,” he said.

Even the bride’s mother, Carol, joined in.

“When I look in the mirror, I see a lot of wrinkles, a lot of dullness,” she said.

The bridesmaids said they didn’t mind paying for their procedures and said there was no pressure from Meier to have them done.

“If anything, she kind of underplayed it, like ‘hey, no big deal if you don’t want to do it, I’m just throwing this out there,’” bridesmaid Marni Nichols said.

But Maura Walters, editor of New York Magazine’s bridal issues, said pressure can be subtle.

“Bridesmaids always want to I think do what they can to make the bride happy. You never want to be the one person in the wolf pack who’s saying, ‘Oh, I can’t afford this,’” she said.

Spa owner Camille Meyer sees plenty of similar parties.

“I think it’s exploding. It really is,” she said.

She said the treatments often replace traditional bridesmaid gifts.

“By the time they buy an engraved necklace or bracelet, they could treat their whole bridal party to Botox,” she said.

Meier and her bridal party said the experience helped them bond. Afterward, they celebrated the start of the wedding countdown.

For them, it was a trial run. They’ll have the procedures done again two months before the wedding.

Costs range from $400 to $1,500.