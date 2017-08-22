David Wright To DH For St. Lucie Mets Tuesday Night

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — For the first time in nearly 15 months, David Wright will play in a baseball game Tuesday night.
The 34-year-old third baseman will begin his rehab assignment by serving as the designated hitter for Class A St. Lucie, the Mets announced Tuesday.
Wright has been on the disabled list all season after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck last June. He also was dealing with a shoulder impingement during spring training, and he constantly battles spinal stenosis.
The last time Wright played in a game was May 27.
Despite that the big-league Mets are virtually out of playoff contention, their captain has been rehabbing with the goal of playing this season. General manager Sandy Alderson said last week that he was “not going to tell Wright it is not” realistic for him to return to the majors in 2017. Wright has played in just 75 games the past three seasons.
The seven-time All-Star is under contract through the 2020 season. In 2016, he batted .226 with seven home runs and 14 RBIs.