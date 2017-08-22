Woman Rescued After Being Pushed Onto F Train Tracks At Second Avenue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A subway passenger was rescued by Good Samaritans after she was pushed onto the tracks late Tuesday.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the F Train platform at the Second Avenue station, on the cusp of the East Village and the Lower East Side.
Police said the attack on the 49-year-old woman was unprovoked.
Several people jumped onto the tracks to pull the woman to safety. She suffered a cut to her head and was in serious condition late Tuesday.
The suspect remained on the run Tuesday night.