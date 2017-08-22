From The Vault: A ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ Phone Call

New York (WCBS 880) – As WCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates five decades of covering news in New York, the station is sharing a treasure trove of archived audio.

This week, that includes a phone conversation between WCBS producer M. David Levin and one of the “Dog Day Afternoon” bank robbers during the holdup in August of 1972.

“We were holding up the bank and we were on our way out, until the stupid cop car pulled up in front,” he said.

He said they were armed with shotguns, rifles, pistols and a bomb. Also inside were eight or nine hostages.

“Every time they do something for me, I’ll let one of the people go,” he said.

