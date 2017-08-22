Police Release Video Of Vehicle In Brooklyn Hit-And-Run That Left Teen Bicyclist Hurt

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of a driver who they say left the scene of a crash in Brooklyn that left and a 16-year-old bicyclist hurt.
It happened back on June 10 at the intersection of Farragut Road and East 39th Street. The teenage girl was riding her bike when police said she was struck by a white SUV. In the video, the vehicle can be seen dragging the bicycle and then taking off, CBS2 reported.
Police said the driver was last seen heading northbound on East 39th. The victim was left with a broken pelvic bone and various cuts and bruises.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.