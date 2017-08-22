Police: Women Steal $13,000 Watch, Cash From 79-Year-Old Man At Park Avenue Hotel

Filed Under: Loews Regency Hotel

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two women are wanted for stealing an expensive watch and thousands of dollars in cash from a 79-year-old man at a Midtown Manhattan hotel, police said.

The allegedly robbery happened at the Loews Regency Hotel on Park Avenue back on May 8.

The women scratched up the man’s face and then took off with his $13,000 watch and $3,000 in cash, police said.

Police have released surveillance video of the women waiting for an elevator at the hotel.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch