Dozens Of Strangers Step In After Boy Loses Hearing Aid On Westchester Soccer Field

LARCHMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 6-year-old Westchester County boy lost an expensive hearing aid during soccer camp, and what happened afterward surprised him and his mother.

As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported, dozens of people – most of them complete strangers – pitched in to help.

Jack DiVito is like most first graders.

“I love soccer and I like to play,” he said.

But Jack also happens to be hearing impaired and had trouble during soccer camp at Flint Park in Larchmont.

“The hearing aid somehow like popped out and fell into the grass,” Jack said.

“They’re not covered by insurance. They’re thousands of dollars,” said his mother, Amy DiVito.

Jack’s mom, Amy, was determined to find the device in the massive park, and she posted a message on Facebook asking if anyone had a metal detector she could borrow.

Instantly, the response was overwhelming.

“A few minutes after I got to the field, people started showing up to help me search,” Amy DiVito said.

“It was really a mom instinct that kicked in,” said Good Samaritan Suzanne Tecza.

Tecza never met Jack or his mom, but she raced to the park and even got the Mamaroneck High School boys’ soccer team and girls’ tennis team practicing nearby to help too.

“We formed a gigantic line,” Tecza said. “We all just started walking and canvassing.”

After about two hours of frantic searching, they finally found that very small hearing aid right behind a bench by the side of the huge field.

“I took a couple steps and I looked down, and in the grass was the hearing aid, so I said, ‘Is this it?’” Tecza said, “and we were just jumping up and down and hugging each other. It was just wonderful.”

Now, Jack is back in the game with one goal in mind.

“And that time I scored!” he said.

Any Amy DiVito is simply overjoyed.

“I was amazed and touched by it,” she said. “I really couldn’t believe people would spend their time volunteering to come out to help somebody in the hot sun.”

And she said unexpected team effort her faith in humanity and her community.