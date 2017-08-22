Mother Names Her Daughter After The Solar Eclipse

1010 WINS — While everyone glanced up at the sky during the total solar eclipse, one mom glanced down at an Eclipse of her own.

On August 21, at 8:04 a.m., mere hours before the celestial event, Freedom Eubanks gave birth to her daughter at 6 pounds, 3 ounces at the Greenville Memorial Hospital in South Carolina.

Eubanks’ due date wasn’t until Sept. 3, but she said, “I kind of felt like it was meant to happen, to have her on this day.” That’s why she decided to name her daughter Eclipse.

Eubanks and her husband, Michael, originally planned to name their daughter Violent, but were happy with the change.

The hospital even gave Eclipse an adorable total solar eclipse onesie to celebrate the occasion.

Congratulations to the happy family!

