Nassau Legislator Candidate Says Opponent Tried To Kick Him Out Of Peace Rally

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It was supposed to be a peace rally, but a community activist who is also running for office said a Nassau County legislator tried to kick him out of the event.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported Tuesday, Angel Cepeda said what happened to him was the opposite of what the event was about.
The Latino community leader said right before the peace rally for Charlottesville, Virginia that was held in Nassau County last week, Legislator Arnold Drucker came up to him and said: “What are you doing here? You shouldn’t be here. Go home.”
Cepeda is running against Drucker in November, but said it was not the time or place for politics.
“What might have been the best course of action would have been to say, ‘I want to bring my friend Angel Cepeda down here, because tonight, we’re not opponents. We are united in solidarity.’”
Cepeda stayed at the peace rally. Drucker said he was an invited speaker at the rally along with a number of other dignitaries, and said he simply came up to Cepeda asked if he was also speaking – and nothing more.