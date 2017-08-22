Giants List Beckham, Marshall As Day To Day

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is being listed as day to day with a sprained left ankle.
Speaking on a conference call Tuesday, New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo didn’t give many details about Beckham’s ankle, refusing to say whether the injury in a preseason loss to Cleveland on Monday night was a high sprain, which usually takes longer to recover from.
McAdoo said the team will wait to see how Beckham responds to treatment. An MRI on the ankle was negative.
X-rays on the shoulder of fellow wide receiver Brandon Marshall were also negative, the coach said. The 33-year-old veteran also is being listed as day to day.
One of the NFL’s most dynamic players, Beckham was hurt when he was hit around the knee by defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun after catching a pass. The impact flipped Beckham onto his side, and his head bounced off the turf.
According to Yahoo Sports, Beckham is considering taking out an insurance policy, possibly for more than $100 million, for injury protection if he doesn’t have a new contract before the season opener. He had been weighing the possibility before Monday, the report said.
Beckham is due to earn $1.839 million this season and $8.459 million next year. He, however, said before training camp opened that he hopes to become the NFL’s highest-paid player.
Last season, Beckham caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns.
