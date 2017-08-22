Sergeants’ Union Head: Why Weren’t Officers Disciplined For Being Too Drunk To Fly To Afghanistan?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD counterterror officials had to cancel a training mission to Afghanistan because the Army reportedly decided two officers were too tipsy to fly.
As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported Tuesday, one of the police unions is blasting NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill for not punishing them.
The way a senior official told it, the military flight was delayed for a few hours – so the team went to a restaurant for dinner and a few drinks.
When they finally boarded, the crew – following strict Army rules – decided two of the officers were too drunk to make the 14-hour trip. Counterterror Chief James Waters then called the whole thing off.
Now, Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, blasted O’Neill failing to punish the captain and deputy chief and captain who were reported to be drunk.
“Where is the accountability Commissioner O’Neill speaks of?” Mullins said.
In an email, the mercurial union boss contrasted the lack of discipline in this case with the decision to condemn Sgt. Hugh Barry immediately after he shot and killed Deborah Danner – a mentally disturbed woman – in the Bronx.