Swipe Wrong: Dog Stolen From Home After House Sitter Invites Tinder Date Over

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A family dog was stolen from a home in Leonia, New Jersey after a woman who was house and dog sitting invited a stranger she’d met on Tinder to the home.
On Sunday, August 20, the Leonia Police Department received a call from an 18-year-old woman who reported a theft.
Police say the woman used the social media app Tinder and met a man online whom she had not previously met. She invited him to the house and he arrived with another man, police said.
While she was distracted by one of the men, the other was alone in the house. Shortly after they left the home, she noticed that a laptop and package from Amazon were stolen — along with a 2-year-old white female Maltese named Maggie.
The Leonia Police Department is asking for anyone who may have seen Maggie or who has information about this case to call (201) 944-0800 or email tips@leoniapd.org.
The Leonia Police Department would also like to remind the public of the following safety tips when using social media apps:
• Do not share personal/financial information on social media
• Meet in a public place when meeting for the first time
• Tell family and friends when meeting someone new for the first time