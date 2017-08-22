NYPD: Group Wanted For Stealing Athletic Gear From Upper East Side Stores

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a group of young men who they say have stolen thousands of dollars in athletic gear from stores on the Upper East Side.
The group has struck at least three times.
On July 14, police said the 10 young men rushed into the Nike store on Third Avenue and grabbed whatever they could before fleeing with $2,583 in merchandise.
The incident was the second time police said the group struck the Nike store. On July 10, police said they grabbed around $1,200 worth of gear before taking off.
The two Nike robberies came three weeks after the young men allegedly attempted the same grab and run scheme at a Jack Rabbit store four blocks away. In that case, police said they stole more than $2,000 worth of running gear in seconds.
Police describe the suspects as being in their teens or early 20s and say some of them were caught on surveillance video running with what appears to be a stack of sweatshirts and bags in their hands.
