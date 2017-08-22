Some Remains Found In Search For Missing Sailors After USS John McCain Collision

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet said divers located some remains in a flooded compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship’s collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing.
Adm. Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore on Tuesday that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.
The focus of the search for 10 U.S. sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters shifted Tuesday to the damaged destroyer’s flooded compartments.
The collision on Monday tore a gaping hole in the McCain’s left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments including crew berths and machinery and communication rooms. Five sailors were injured.
This is the fourth major collision in the Pacific this year, the second in just the last two months.
The Navy ordered an investigation and temporarily suspended all ship operations worldwide.
