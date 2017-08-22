Village Voice To End Weekly Print Edition, Go Online Only

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — The end of an era has come for New York City journalism, as The Village Voice, the famed alternative weekly that has been in print for more than six decades, is going online only.

Owner Peter Barbey announced the change on Tuesday.

He said the paper, founded in 1955 by Dan Wolf, Ed Fancher and Norman Mailer, “has been a beacon for progress and a literal voice for thousands of people whose identities, opinions, and ideas might otherwise have been unheard.”

Barbey said he expects that to continue, with reporting and stories posted on its website.

The Village Voice was the country’s first alternative newsweekly, and has won multiple Pulitzer Prizes. It has been celebrated for its arts and culture coverage and its investigations, jump-starting the careers of scores of journalists.

Legendary local writers Wayne Barrett and Nat Hentoff, music critic Robert Christgau, and entertainment columnist Michael Musto are among the many well-known writers whose work have appeared in the Voice over the years.

The Village Voice website has also been recognized twice as one of the nation’s premier online news outlets.

The paper’s website last had 1.3 million unique monthly visitors, according to The Hollywood Reporter, although its audience numbers fluctuate greatly.

Barbey bought the paper in 2015. He’s the president and chief executive officer of The Reading Eagle newspaper in Pennsylvania.

