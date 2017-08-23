8/23 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’re looking good here in the city this afternoon with perhaps a few leftover clouds far south and east. Outside of that, expect less humid conditions with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tonight’s looking good, as well, with mainly clear skies and generally quiet conditions. Expect temps to fall into the upper and mid 60’s by daybreak.
High pressure will continue to nudge in tomorrow and deliver mostly sunny skies. It will feel even better with low humidity levels and highs near 80°.
As for Friday, we’re looking at another mostly sunny day with highs in the mid and upper 70s.