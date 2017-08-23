8/23 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

Wake Up Forecast: 08.23.17

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

To start the day, we can expect clouds and a few isolated rain showers because of a lagging front that spiced things up (weatherwise) last night in western New Jersey. Leftovers from the front will bring some rain, and clouds, but any dangerous weather has moved on.

Tomorrow Forecast: 08.23.17

We are expecting a gradual clearing of skies as high pressure pushes cooler weather our way for the end of the week. We can also expect cooler temps through early next week.

Future Temperatures: 08.23.17

Have a great day.

G

