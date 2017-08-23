Astorino Rejects Apology For Being Compared To ‘Nazi’ Over Vetoed Immigration Bill

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino on Wednesday rejected an apology from a county legislator who used the word “Nazi” to describe his stance on the immigration bill he vetoed.

As WCBS 880’s John Metaxas reported, Astorino appeared at what he dubbed a civility rally in White Plains Wednesday.

He was flanked by several dozen community leaders to make the point that the use of the word “Nazi” to describe Astorino’s stance on the recently-vetoed Immigration Protection Act was wrong.

The Journal News reported Legislator Catherine Borgia of Ossining wrote an email taking issue with Astorino calling the bill a “sanctuary county law.”

As quoted by the Journal News, the email said: “It’s the classic ‘Big Lie’ technique. All clever Nazis use it.”

Astorino told reporters he can take criticism, but rejects the word.

“Look, I’m a big boy. This stuff gets thrown around at politicians all the time. It doesn’t make it right. It’s actually despicable, but I’m really disappointed in this kind of discourse in Westchester,” Astorino said. “It has no place for that kind of comment or those kind of politics here in our county.”

Astorino said any apology should go to the people of Westchester County.

He vetoed the bill last week, saying he wanted to ensure public safety and protect law enforcement’s relationship with the federal government.