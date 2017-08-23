Back Stories: Earthquake Rattles The East Coast

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Did you feel it?

On August 23, 2011, WCBS anchors Wayne Cabot and Alex Silverman were in the newsroom when they felt their desk shake.

They shared their suspicion on air, and soon after similar reports started pouring in on social media and over the phone.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries or significant damage.

“So it became this quirky, shared experience that we were all going through,” Silverman remembers.

