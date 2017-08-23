The Bacon Brothers Chew The Fat On Music, Movies

Filed Under: 22 Minutes, Bacon Brothers, Brigitte Quinn, Kevin Bacon

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — It’s Baaaaaaaaacon. Brothers.

Kevin and Michael Bacon love making music together and shared that love with Brigitte Quinn. The Bacons stopped by “22 Minutes” before their gig at City Winery and talked about how much fun it is playing everywhere from tiny clubs to rowdy bars.

You may recognize Kevin from a few of his little-known movies including Footloose and A Few Good Men. And although he loves making music, he did tell Brigitte he always wanted to be the center of attention — hence the acting career.

Warning: If you go see The Bacon Brothers and shout out Kevin’s movie lines while he’s on stage, he’ll heckle you back and surprise you with special tunes. A lot of special tunes.

The Bacon Brothers have been playing together for the past 23 years and call their style of music, “Forosoco” — Folk Rock Soul Country.

So if  you want to cut loose, footloose to “Forosoco” jams, check out the Bacon Brothers tonight at City Winery. Click here for more information & their full tour schedule.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch