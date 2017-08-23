The Bacon Brothers Chew The Fat On Music, Movies

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — It’s Baaaaaaaaacon. Brothers.
Kevin and Michael Bacon love making music together and shared that love with Brigitte Quinn. The Bacons stopped by “22 Minutes” before their gig at City Winery and talked about how much fun it is playing everywhere from tiny clubs to rowdy bars.
You may recognize Kevin from a few of his little-known movies including Footloose and A Few Good Men. And although he loves making music, he did tell Brigitte he always wanted to be the center of attention — hence the acting career.
Warning: If you go see The Bacon Brothers and shout out Kevin’s movie lines while he’s on stage, he’ll heckle you back and surprise you with special tunes. A lot of special tunes.
The Bacon Brothers have been playing together for the past 23 years and call their style of music, “Forosoco” — Folk Rock Soul Country.
So if you want to cut loose, footloose to “Forosoco” jams, check out the Bacon Brothers tonight at City Winery. Click here for more information & their full tour schedule.